The Cleveland Browns did everything they could to try and get a win in London. Cleveland fell 21-17 against Minnesota after Jordan Addison caught a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left to play. Addison's return after his benching in the first quarter was arguably the most important development in the game.

The Browns did not win the game, but they have to feel good about starting rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hyped up his rookie quarterback, and defended the Joe Flacco benching, right before the game.

“I felt like this change was needed for the team,” Stefanski told Judy Battista before kickoff. “Obviously, this change wasn't just about one person, and I explained that to our football team that with a move like this we all have to step up our game.”

All Stefanski asked of Gabriel was to operate within the offense.

“He just needs to do what he does, which is operate,” Stefanski added. “Operate within the system, play within himself, all those things. He's had a lot of experience, he's a young man we trust based on how the kid works.”

Unfortunately, Gabriel became the 17th consecutive Browns rookie quarterback to lose their first start in Cleveland.

But did Gabriel live up to expectations in his first ever NFL start, despite the loss?

Below we will explore Dillon Gabriel's first NFL start against the Vikings in London.

Did Dillon Gabriel impress the Browns coaching staff against Vikings?

Dillon Gabriel had a solid game against a dangerous Vikings defense.

He went 19-of-33 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but they are impressive against Brian Flores' monstrous defensive scheme.

The rookie quarterback also added two carries for five yards.

Gabriel's mobility was an asset throughout the game. He routinely kept plays alive with his mobility and, while his five rushing yards does not look like much, it was important for the Browns. Especially because the Browns were under pressure throughout the entire game.

But it was not all good for the rookie.

Gabriel had multiple plays where he overthrew his intended receiver. At least three of those passes were intended for fellow rookie Isaiah Bond.

Some of these passes seemed to be deliberate overthrows when his receiver wasn't open. But those that weren't came on crucial third downs during critical moments of the second half.

I think it is important to keep Cleveland's opponent in mind when analyzing Gabriel. It was within the realm of possibility that Gabriel could've had a terrible debut against Cleveland. The fact that he played as well as he did, and did not have a turnover, is an incredibly positive sign for the young rookie.

Ultimately Gabriel's competent play, paired with Cleveland's excellent defense, kept them in the game until the very end. The only thing that could have been better is coming away with a W.

Browns fans should expect Gabriel to hold onto the starting job for now. But expectations will be higher now that he has one NFL game under his belt.

Next up for the Browns is a road trip against the Steelers in Week 6.