The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason. Cleveland is expected to add a young quarterback and an established veteran during the 2025 NFL offseason. It seems that one rookie quarterback may not be on their radar.

The Browns are inviting multiple top draft prospects to the team's facility on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is suspiciously absent from that group.

Cleveland will bring in Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on Wednesday.

The Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It makes sense that Cleveland would look into all of the best prospects from this year's draft class. A player they love may end up falling to them at No. 2.

It is surprising that Cam Ward is not on the above list. It is well established that the Browns desperately want to add a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft. So why not bring Cam Ward in for a visit?

Cleveland may not want to bring him in during the same visit as Shedeur Sanders. It is possible that Ward visits Cleveland later in the pre-draft process.

Another possibility is the Browns may believe Ward will be selected with the first overall pick. That may cause the Browns to dismiss Ward as a prospect, because they know he is not within their reach.

Browns take Shedeur Sanders in latest ESPN mock draft despite negative buzz

The buzz around Shedeur Sanders landing in Cleveland continues to grow.

A recent ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid has the Browns selecting Sanders with the second overall pick.

“With the Browns facing a lot of pressure to win next season, both internally and externally, they must figure out a long-term solution at quarterback to dig themselves out of the rubble of the failed Deshaun Watson trade,” Reid wrote. “Sanders is a picture-perfect fit as a polished pocket passer with toughness and excellent ball placement — traits of quarterbacks who have excelled in Kevin Stefanski's scheme. Sanders has been in the spotlight his entire life and would welcome the challenge of boosting the Browns' last-place scoring offense.”

In Reid's mock draft, the Giants traded up to the first overall pick, selecting Cam Ward. That left Sanders as the best quarterback on the board according to most analysts.

The Browns may not be worried about some of the question marks in Sanders' scouting profile. Cleveland need to find an answer at quarterback for 2025 and beyond while still carrying Deshaun Watson's massive contract.

Cleveland is virtually guaranteed to pick a quarterback in the first round this year, purely for financial reasons.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders is indeed Cleveland's guy at the 2025 NFL Draft in April.