The Cleveland Browns' offensive line was among the worst in the league in 2025, making it one of Todd Monken's top priorities as the team's new head coach. Monken is addressing the issue by hiring longtime offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who has spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

The 16-year NFL assistant coach agreed to join Monken's staff for the 2026 season, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Saturday. Johnson is now set to join his third different team in the last four years.

Johnson's offensive lines were up and down in his two years with the Commanders. The unit struggled at times to develop consistency, but it ended the 2025 season as the 13th-best unit in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson was also the offensive line coach for the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before joining the Commanders. He also worked as a tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders.

Article Continues Below

Johnson will now work with an offensive line that allowed Shedeur Sanders to be sacked 23 times in just eight games. The Browns allowed 3.0 sacks per game for the year, eighth-most in the league.

Despite the lackluster results, the Browns had the personnel up front to form a solid offensive line, but injuries derailed them in 2025. However, Cleveland could potentially have an entirely different blocking unit in 2026, with starters Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, Joel Bitonio and Cam Robinson all hitting free agency in March.

Teller, Bitonio and Pocic were three of the Browns' highest-paid players in 2025, potentially making it difficult to retain all three.