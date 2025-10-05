The Cleveland Browns gave it their all in Week 5. Cleveland lost 21-17 against Minnesota in a game that lived up to the hype. Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel kept Cleveland in the game until late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Jordan Addison scored the game's deciding touchdown in the fourth quarter, which led to a loss for the Browns.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward took full responsibility for giving up the game-winning touchdown.

“I’ve got to reroute him inside and not leave it so wide for the safety,” Ward said after the game, per Mary Kay Cabot. “I take full accountability for that.”

The play in question occurred with just 30 seconds left in the game. The Vikings had the ball deep in Browns territory down by three points.

Vikings QB Carson Wentz floated a pass over Ward, which Addison hauled in right at the pylon. Browns fans would have liked Ward to defend the end zone at such a crucial point in the game.

Cleveland did not have a good answer for Addison during the second half of the game. Addison did not play in the first quarter because of a coach's decision.

He exploded in the second half, taking advantage of Justin Jefferson receiving primary coverage from the Browns. Addison ripped off five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett was not pleased that it was Cleveland's defense that lost the game.

“Just gotta close it out. Frustration doesn’t matter. Result does,” Garrett said after the game per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Browns fans should not panic about the defense. Cleveland's defense is still top five in passing yards allowed per game (172.2). They also lead the league with only 75.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 6 matchup against the Steelers.