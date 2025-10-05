The Minnesota Vikings are holding their own in London. Minnesota and Cleveland have been tied at 7-7 for most of the first half. It appears that one Vikings player missed the start of the game because of a coach's decision.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did not play in the first quarter because of a coach's decision, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Veteran receiver Adam Thielen stepped in to play nine downs during Minnesota's first two offensive drives, per PFF's Nathan Jahnke.

Addison returned to the field at the start of the second quarter.

It is still unknown why Kevin O'Connell decided to bench Addison for part of Sunday's game. But these types of decisions usually happen as a form of discipline.

Addison missed the first three games of the 2025 season because of a suspension. He violated the league's Substances of Abuse Policy when he was arrested for driving under the influence back in 2024.

The third-year receiver had a great game against the Steelers last week in his 2025 debut. Addison hauled in four receptions for 114 yards, immediately adding another element to Minnesota's offense.

Article Continues Below

But everything has been different so far in Week 5.

Addison finished the first half with zero targets despite returning to the field during the second quarter.

Carson Wentz and the Vikings are going up against an elite Browns defense. Wentz left the game with a shoulder injury just before halftime and it is currently unclear if he will return.

That could mean more running plays in the second half. Especially after the success of Cam Akers' touchdown pass on a trick play in the first quarter.

The Vikings trail the Browns 10-7 at halftime.