The Cleveland Browns are shaking up their depth chart ahead of their critical Week 3 clash against the Green Bay Packers. Saturday, the Browns roster saw some notable changes as the organization elevated wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Dom Jones from the practice squad.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news, adding that wide receiver DeAndre Carter also cleared concussion protocol and is set to play.

“The #Browns have also elevated WR Kaden Davis and CB Dom Jones from the practice squad, while WR DeAndre Carter has cleared concussion protocol and will play.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter also confirmed the updates on the platform, noting kicker Andre Szmyt has been cleared as well.

“Browns’ moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Green Bay:

🏈Elevated WR Kaden Davis and CB Dom Jones from the practice squad.

🏈Announced WR DeAndre Carter cleared concussion protocol and will not have an injury status for Sunday’s game.

🏈Removed the injury status for K Andre Szmyt, meaning he’s good to go.”

The recent elevations could play a key role in shaping head coach Kevin Stefanskis Week 3 game plan, especially with final inactives yet to be announced.

Davis brings speed and special teams value, and Browns fans will be eager to see what he adds in depth packages. Jones, a rookie cornerback could get snaps in dime formations if injuries persist in the secondary. Meanwhile, Carter’s return from injury gives the team a timely boost in the return game and short-area passing attack.

The injury update on Carter comes at a crucial time for a Cleveland offense still searching for rhythm, while Szmyt’s clearance provides stability in the kicking game.

Just two games into the season, the Browns already sit at the bottom of the standings. Now facing a 2-0 Packers team that looks like one of the NFL’s most complete squads, Cleveland has little margin for error. These roster elevations may seem minor on paper, but for a team searching for urgency, every fresh set of legs could help shift momentum.