With Greg Newsome’s injury status in question ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ Week 5 game in London, the team made a key roster move to protect its top-ranked defense. Through four weeks, the Browns defense has allowed just 890 passing yards and 281 rushing yards—the least in the NFL. In response, the team elevated both Tre Avery and Dom Jones to the 53-man roster in preparation for a matchup against a dangerous Minnesota Vikings passing attack.

Newsome, a key figure in the Browns secondary depth, has been limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the team had officially elevated Avery and Jones from the practice squad.

“Browns elevated CBs Tre Avery and Dom Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings in London. Browns CB Greg Newsome II, listed as questionable for Sunday, remains a game-time decision.”

This marks the second consecutive elevation for both defenders. For Jones, it’s also his final permitted practice squad call-up, meaning the rookie corner must be signed to the active roster or will be released following Sunday’s game.

The Browns secondary depth will be tested. The team enters Week 5 ranked first in pass-rush and run-stop win rate but is also relying on rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to make his debut in London. With a 1-3 record and an offense averaging just 14 points per game, the Browns defense must continue to carry the load.

Avery brings experience from his time with the Tennessee Titans, while Jones offers physical press coverage ability. Against Minnesota’s duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz may adjust coverages and increase front-end pressure to support the backup corners.

If Newsome’s injury keeps him out, the performances of Avery and Jones could be critical—not only in Sunday’s international clash, but in influencing how the team shapes its secondary moving forward. Kickoff is set for Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.