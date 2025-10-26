If the Cleveland Browns are finding success, star pass rusher Myles Garrett likely has something to do with it. He made his presence known early in the Browns' Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots.

On third-and-goal, Garrett blew past Patriots first-rounder Will Campbell to take down quarterback Drake Maye for a sack. It marked the 108.5 sack of Garrett's career, tying him with Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most ever by a player under 30.

Myles Garrett gets the sack off the edge for most sacks in the NFL for a player under 30 💪pic.twitter.com/ezCLDlZct9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Garrett's 30th birthday comes on Dec. 29. Meaning, the Browns will play eight more games on top of the remainder of their Patriots battle. While injuries or a great focus from the opposing offensive could get in the way, Garrett seems poised to surpass White's record sooner rather than later.

Since joining the Browns in 2017. Outside of his rookie year, in which he had seven, Garrett has made double digit sacks every season of his career. His career-high sits as a monstrous 16, which he made in both 2021 and 2022. Entering the 2025 campaign, Garrett was coming off of back-to-back 14 sack games.

The only thing that has come Garrett's way is win. Since joining the Browns, Garrett has seen Cleveland make the playoffs twice. However, they haven't advanced past the Divisional Round. They've spent most of Garrett's tenure struggling to find their starting quarterback.

But if the Browns do find a way back into contention, Garrett will be the catalyst. Even with Cleveland locked into the NFL's cellar, the pass rush star has proven he'll still have no problem getting to the quarterback.