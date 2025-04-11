The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and many are still speculating what the team will do with that pick. There's a possibility they take Shedeur Sanders, as the Tennessee Titans are widely expected to take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. However, Mina Kimes of ESPN shared her reason why she would rather see Cleveland pass on the Colorado Buffaloes star.

During a segment on NFL on ESPN, Kimes explained that she would rather see the Browns take wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter with the second pick overall. The 39-year-old NFL analyst claimed that she would be “intrigued” by Cleveland if they instead opted to pick a quarterback later in the draft.

“I would really be intrigued if [the Browns] were to add a quarterback like Tyler Shough out of Louisville, later in the draft. Because to me, he's one of the more pro-ready players and I think for Cleveland, you do want a quarterback who's not a developmental prospect. Someone who can come in, play immediately, and imagine him throwing to Travis Hunter and Jerry Jeudy at receiver.”

.@minakimes would be "intrigued" if the Browns drafted a QB later in the draft after potentially taking Travis Hunter or Adbul Carter with the No. 2 pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/lYtiPIWOA4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shough is a bit older for a rookie quarterback at 25 years of age. He's deemed as more of a wild card option for the upcoming draft. Despite that, he's seemingly improved his draft stock during the pre-draft process after having the best season of his collegiate career at Louisville. He ended the 2024 campaign with 3,195 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while throwing a 62.7% completion percentage.

Although the Browns were one of the worst teams in the league last season, the belief is that the roster is a quarterback away from being a playoff contender once again. Cleveland experienced serious quarterback woes in the 2024 campaign after Deshaun Watson largely struggled. The 29-year-old quarterback was eventually sidelined after suffering an Achilles rupture in the 21-14 Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston stepped in from there but it wasn't enough to get the Browns back on track. The front office has made some key moves with Watson's contract this offseason to create more cap space and all signs point towards the franchise moving on from him as soon as possible.

As for Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland does make sense considering the only other quarterbacks on the Browns' roster are Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Watson. Other possible rookie quarterbacks the Browns could select in the draft include Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers.