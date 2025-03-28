The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a quarterback this offseason. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson in 2025 after his most recent injury recovery setback. One of the Browns' best players understands that the team will not accomplish anything if they cannot find a new franchise quarterback.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett dropped a bold quarterback take in a recent interview.

“Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process,” Garrett told Browns Radio Network, per a video from Content Browns. “There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on, and know being on the defensive side, to help him out whenever things go wrong.”

Garrett agreed to a massive $160 million extension with the Browns earlier in March. There is plenty of incentive for Garrett to want the Browns to find a quarterback over the next few seasons.

“That's not for just a young quarterback. That's for veterans and guys who've been here for a while,” Garrett concluded. “So as far as quarterbacks, whether it's one from the draft or an older guy, they have some help not only in their room but from some of the veterans.”

Cleveland's best shot at finding a quarterback this offseason is through the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller pairs Browns with surprising QB in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

Myles Garrett is not the only one who wants the Browns to find a new quarterback.

ESPN's Matt Miller released a seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft on Thursday. Miller made a shocking pick with the Browns selecting Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the 33rd overall pick.

“The Browns passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1 but would get their quarterback here,” Miller wrote. “Shough was a member of the 2018 recruiting class and has played at three schools, starting as Justin Herbert's backup at Oregon, moving to Texas Tech and thriving at Louisville this past season.”

Miller had the Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders in favor of Abdul Carter with the second overall pick.

Shough would have a chance to start for the Browns in 2025.

“Shough has a live arm, easy mobility and plenty of experience,” Miller concluded. “Cleveland needs someone to play immediately, which he can do as the Browns try to find the franchise quarterback that has evaded them since the franchise rebooted in 1999.”

This would be a shocking pick if it happened in real life.

It will be fascinating to see which quarterback the Browns target in the 2025 NFL Draft.