A Houston judge has scheduled a February 18, 2026, trial date for one of the final civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to court records obtained by USA Today.

The case is one of two remaining suits tied to allegations that Watson engaged in sexual misconduct during massage appointments in 2020 and early 2021, when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

In all, 27 women filed lawsuits against Watson. Twenty-four were resolved with confidential settlements, while one was withdrawn shortly after being filed in 2021. Another has remained dormant for several years. The case now assigned for trial was filed in October 2022 and accuses Watson of pressuring a woman into oral sex during a massage at the Houstonian Hotel in December 2020.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has rejected the allegations and dismissed the suit as meritless.

“He really has not done what they alleged he did,” Hardin told USA Today Sports. “I think a jury will agree with us and that’s why we have courthouses… It’s just so sad he has to live with this five years later.”

Court records also show the plaintiff’s attorney, Anissah Nguyen, sought to require Watson to sit for another deposition. Hardin’s team opposed the request, saying Watson already provided sworn testimony in June 2023.

The 2022 lawsuit was the 26th filed against Watson and was the only case not brought by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the majority of plaintiffs. The 27th and final lawsuit, filed by Buzbee’s firm in September 2024, was resolved shortly afterward.

Deshaun Watson's legal battles continue as Browns turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel

Another pending case, filed in 2021 by plaintiff Lauren Baxley, has remained inactive but could also go to trial in 2026. Baxley was among the first women to publicly share allegations against Watson.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games in 2022 following its investigation into allegations of misconduct. He has not faced criminal charges. Hardin has previously acknowledged that Watson engaged in consensual sexual activity during massage sessions but denied wrongdoing.

The Texans, who were accused of enabling Watson’s conduct, later reached confidential settlements with 30 women who made claims against the organization. The team traded Watson to Cleveland in March 2022, where he signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson, 30, is currently sidelined as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered last season. In his absence, the Browns have struggled to find stability under center. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco guided the team to a 1-3 start before last week’s 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel is expected to make his first career start in Week 5 when the Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in London. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

With Watson unavailable on the field and a trial looming in 2026, the Browns remain in a holding pattern as both their season and their long-term investment continue to face uncertainty.