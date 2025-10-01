While fielding questions after the Cleveland Browns announced that fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders was speechless — literally.

Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round exactly 50 picks after Gabriel, has been listed as the Browns' third-string quarterback since the team traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in August. And although things are changing in Cleveland — Flacco, the 40-year-old veteran, has been demoted from his position as starting quarterback, and he has been succeeded by third-round draft pick Gabriel — things are not changing for Sanders, who is still listed as QB3, indicating Flacco will be the Browns' backup.

When asked by members of the local media about his spot on the depth chart earlier today, Sanders was all smiles, but no words. Instead of answering questions, Sanders acted as if he were answering them.

It remains to be seen when or if Sanders can rise on the depth chart in Cleveland. During the preseason, he showed flashes of potential, particularly against the Carolina Panthers; in his pro debut, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Browns to a win. However, his final outing of the preseason, against the Los Angeles Rams, was a disaster.

To close the preseason, Sanders was sacked more than he completed a pass, and the loss of yards on the sacks totaled nearly three times as many yards as he recorded through the air. In a controversial decision, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski replaced Sanders with then-new signee Tyler Huntley before the final drive of the game. Huntley led the team down the field and into position for the game-winning field goal before being cut shortly afterward.

Amid the Browns' 1-3 start, Sanders has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, and as the third-string quarterback, it may be a long while before that happens.