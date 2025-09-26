With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the NFL season, the team will once again be led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, with the backup being rookie Dillon Gabriel. That leaves Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders who has the belief he can do better than some starters in the league, as head coach Kevin Stefanski would praise the young quarterback recently.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the matchup against Detroit, Stefanski expressed the work that Sanders has been doing behind the scenes, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

“He's done a good job,” Stefanski said. “I think all our guys feel like they're ready and they're working hard.”

Despite being third on Cleveland's depth chart, the most important aspect is Sanders' development in the system, which seems to have been paying dividends thus far. Sanders would even say that he is “10 times more comfortable” in the present than where he was before, according to ESPN.

“Being in this offense from when I first got here to now, I'm 10 times more comfortable in this space,” Sanders said. “So it almost guarantees a certain level of success whenever you get out there and have your opportunity.”

Browns' Shedeur Sanders is “thankful” for his current situation

As the Browns have many rookies that are making an impact, Sanders' time will come eventually, as patience is a trait he shares, as he expressed being grateful for his situation. He would say in an interview with ESPN that he is “thankful” for where he currently is and what he is excited about.

“It's fun going out there and competing every day,” Sanders said. “I'm thankful for my situation. I'm thankful I'm able to see the ball in a different light and to be able to get a different perspective than I have, and I'm able to grow mentally, physically, emotionally, everything, to become my best self.

“So that's [what] I'm so excited about, is that whenever I'm able to showcase it, you know what, even if it's this year or not this year, I know at the end of the day I'm getting closer to where I want to be,” Sanders continued.

At any rate, Cleveland is looking to build off their upset win over the Green Bay Packers and get another against the high-powered Lions on Sunday afternoon.