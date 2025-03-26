A lot of the quarterback puzzle pieces have already fallen into place this offseason. Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks to be their signal-caller after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson will battle it out for the New York Giants starting gig, and fellow ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Justin Fields is taking Aaron Rodgers' spot for the other team that plays at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets. One of the few unknowns at the quarterback position for next season is Kirk Cousins' next home.

Cousins was signed to a four-year, $180 million deal by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of last season, which signaled that he'd be the team's long-term quarterback. They surprisingly drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after that, though, and Penix ended up taking Cousins' starting spot by season's end. Now, the Falcons are ready to find a new home for Cousins, and the Cleveland Browns might be an ideal trading partner. So, is there a trade proposal that makes sense for both sides?

Browns' trade proposal for Kirk Cousins

Browns receive: Kirk Cousins

Falcons receive: 2026 fifth-round pick

The Browns are one of a couple of teams without a clear-cut starting quarterback for 2025. Most would assume that they will draft a franchise gunslinger in the 2025 NFL Draft. They hold possession of the second overall choice, meaning they can pick between either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, whichever the Tennessee Titans don't take at the top of the draft.

It isn't set in stone that the Browns will go quarterback at pick two, though. The team signed Myles Garrett to the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history under the premise that they will compete for Super Bowls sooner rather than later. Young quarterbacks often struggle early on in their careers, so the Browns might want a veteran quarterback to start for them next season.

While Cousins had a down season with the Falcons last year, particularly with his league-leading 16 interceptions, he isn't far removed from being one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league. He was dominant before going down to an achilles injury in 2023, and he threw for 4,000-plus yards in seven of the eight seasons before that. A change of scenery is necessary, but Cousins might still have something left in the tank.

A Cousins trade wouldn't prevent the Browns from drafting the quarterback of the future, either. Cousins is 36 years old, so he is probably best off in a bridge role. The issue with this idea is that Cousins was clearly not happy with the Falcons' decision to draft Penix as the future of his position, and he was vindicated when the Falcons gave Penix his job.

Now, Cousins is waiting to be traded until after the NFL Draft, as he doesn't want to be blindsided again. The quarterback has a no-trade clause in his contract, so a deal to Cleveland likely wouldn't happen until after the draft, especially considering they are in the running to pick a quarterback.

Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett are the two quarterbacks of note on Cleveland's roster as of now. The Watson experience has been a nightmare for the Browns, and although it is unlikely, they'd like to trade him if possible. Watson is expected to miss the 2025 season after re-rupturing his achilles tendon. Pickett was an offseason trade addition, but he is probably best off in reserve duty.

Should the Falcons hold onto Kirk Cousins?

NFL teams don't want unneeded distractions in their quarterback rooms, especially when they are handing the reins of leading their franchise forward to a young player. Therefore, trading Cousins is a necessity for the Falcons, especially because the veteran wants out of Atlanta and likely doesn't have much interest in further mentoring his successor now that Penix has already leapfrogged him on the depth chart.

Penix didn't stand out in his three games starting for the Falcons, but the fact that Atlanta decided to promote him despite their being in the playoff race shows just how much they believe in the Washington product. After all, they did draft him eighth overall over fellow signal-callers J.J. McCarthy and Box Nix.

Penix had three touchdown passes and three interceptions in his three starts as a rookie. The team needs him to take the next step forward as they vie for a playoff spot in 2025.

While Cousins' contract is large, and the team would certainly like to move off of it, it is also a very tradable contract. Cousins won't net a massive trade return, though. He is only getting older, and his down season is worrisome for potential trade partners, especially considering most players are never the same after an Achilles tear. The Falcons would be more than happy if they could get a future fifth-round pick back for Cousins; they just have to navigate trading him to a place that he wants to be, considering he holds all of the power with his no-trade clause.