The Cleveland Browns are making a dramatic shift under center. They have announced the benching of veteran Joe Flacco after a rocky start to the 2025 season. With a 1-3 record, the Browns have averaged just 14 points per game. That's dead last in the NFL, and the coaching staff is turning to Dillon Gabriel. The Browns hope he can jump-start an offense that has sputtered through four weeks. It’s the kind of midseason move that could alter the trajectory of not only Cleveland’s season, but also fantasy football lineups across the board. For managers navigating bye weeks and injuries, Gabriel’s promotion comes with both intrigue and uncertainty.

Week 4 recap: Browns fall flat against Bears

The Browns’ decision follows a disappointing Week 4 performance against the Detroit Lions. Flacco threw two more interceptions in the 34-10 loss. That brought his season total to six against only two touchdowns. The offense once again looked stuck in neutral. They could not sustain drives or protect its immobile quarterback behind an injury-depleted offensive line. Cleveland has obviously seen enough. Gabriel, for his part, is a third-round pick from Oregon who impressed in training camp and preseason. He will make his first NFL start in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Flacco slides into the backup role, while Shedeur Sanders remains third on the depth chart.

Why the Browns made the switch

On paper, the numbers tell the story. Flacco ranks dead last among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (60.3), completion percentage (58.1), and yards per attempt (5.1). He has thrown an interception in every game this season while absorbing 19 hits in just his last two outings. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t immediately commit to a change after the Lions game. However, reports have just confirmed the shift. Note that the Browns have an offensive line missing both starting tackles and a receiving corps thinned by Cedric Tillman’s hamstring injury. As such, Cleveland simply could not afford to keep trotting out a stationary quarterback who couldn’t escape pressure.

Gabriel brings mobility to the table. That's something the Browns desperately need right now. He can extend plays and add an element of unpredictability to an otherwise one-dimensional unit. Sure, the rookie is undersized by NFL standards. However, his leadership and playmaking ability have drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the fantasy football impact of the Cleveland Browns' benching Joe Flacco for Dillon Gabriel.

Fantasy football implications: temper expectations

From a fantasy football perspective, Gabriel’s promotion is a double-edged sword. On one hand, his ability to run gives him a higher weekly floor than Flacco. That said, managers shouldn’t rush to plug Gabriel into lineups just yet.

For starters, Stefanski’s offense has leaned heavily on the ground game with rookie Quinshon Judkins emerging as the centerpiece. That run-first philosophy isn’t going away. Gabriel’s passing volume will likely be capped. The Browns also rank near the bottom in passing attempts per game. With their top receivers struggling, Gabriel could find himself leaning on tight ends Harold Fannin Jr and David Njoku for most of his completions.

Add in the matchup for Week 5. Gabriel's first start comes against a Vikings defense that has been relentless in getting after the quarterback. It’s not exactly the soft landing fantasy managers were hoping for.

Who gains and who loses in fantasy

Winners: running backs and tight ends

Judkins stands to benefit the most. A mobile quarterback tends to open up running lanes, forcing defenses to account for read-option plays and scrambles. Expect Judkins to see lighter boxes and continue to get the lion’s share of touches.

Tight ends also get a boost. Njoku and Fannin are already the team’s leading receivers. Rookie quarterbacks often lean on short, safe throws. Both are viable TE2 options with upside, especially in PPR formats.

Losers: wide receivers

It’s hard to make a case for Jerry Jeudy or any other Browns wideout right now. Jeudy has just 13 catches for 142 yards and no touchdowns across four games. With that, Gabriel is unlikely to fix that soon. Until we see a shift in scheme or Gabriel develops chemistry with his receivers, Cleveland’s wideouts should be avoided in all but the deepest leagues.

Bigger picture: what this means for Cleveland

This move isn’t just about Week 5. It's about the Browns evaluating what they have in Gabriel over a larger sample size. With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office needs to know if Gabriel can be a long-term solution or if quarterback remains at the top of their offseason priorities.

Defensively, Jim Schwartz’s unit has kept Cleveland competitive despite the offensive woes. If Gabriel can simply provide competence, the Browns could quickly climb back into the AFC North race. That means eliminating turnovers, extending drives, and keeping the defense off the field. The division remains wide open, and Cleveland is only an average quarterback away from being a playoff-caliber team.

Proceed with caution in fantasy

For fantasy managers, Gabriel is worth monitoring but not starting outside of two-quarterback or Superflex leagues. His rushing ability gives him some upside. Still, his first start comes with too many red flags. He has a hostile matchup, a shaky offensive line, and a lack of proven playmakers at wide receiver.

Instead, the fantasy winners here are Judkins and the Browns’ tight ends. They should see more consistent opportunities with Gabriel under center. For those stashing quarterbacks, Gabriel is a speculative add, but patience is required.

Cleveland may have made the right move for its future. For fantasy purposes, though, managers should tread lightly until Gabriel proves he can translate his playmaking to NFL production.