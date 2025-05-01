The biggest story from the 2025 NFL draft was how projected top pick Shedeur Sanders fell to the 144th pick. He had to wait until day 3 to hear his name called. To make matters worse, he was even the second quarterback the Cleveland Browns took in the draft. For those who don't know, the Browns previously selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick.

The slip from potential top three or first-round pick to 5th rounder led to a massive drop in how much Sanders can make in his first contract. As per Sportico, the initial loss is at least $40 million.

How much would Shedeur Sanders earn if he was drafted higher?

Ever since 2011, the NFL has implemented a salary slot system for its rookies. This means that the wages of their rookie contract are predetermined based on when they were drafted.

The higher you were picked, the more money you make. For reference, this year's top two picks, Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, are expected to make $48.8 million and $46.6 million respectively, in the next four years.

Meanwhile Sanders, as the sixth pick of the fifth round, can only sign a four-year contract worth $4.6 million. The figure isn't just a far cry from what this year's ‘top rookies' will make, it's even less than what he made from NIL last season at Colorado, raking in over $5 million.

Sanders falling in the draft wasn't just a surprising turn of events, it was a costly one, too.

Sanders has bigger problems than missing out on a huge paycheck

Like with any pick, one of the most important factors that can dictate success or failure is the fit.

The Browns have struggled to create any sort of continuity at the quarterback position for years. Expect this season to be no different. As it stands right now, Sanders is the fifth quarterback listed on the Browns roster. He joins Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Gabriel.

The good news is that if Sanders plays his cards right, he does have a solid shot at becoming the Brown's full-time signal caller. Watson is expected to be out most of next season recovering from a torn Achilles, Flacco is expected to be more of a mentor, Pickett has yet to establish himself as a reliable quarterback, and Gabriel is also a rookie and far from a guaranteed starter.

The draft was a humbling experience for Sanders. And at this point, we're sure he's ready to prove to everyone that he's worth way more than his $4 million contract.