The Cleveland Browns’ season is quickly unraveling. Not surprisingly, much of the blame rests on their inability to find stability at quarterback. After another dismal performance from veteran Joe Flacco in a lopsided Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions, the calls for change are deafening. The Browns invested in youth behind Flacco for a reason. Perhaps it’s time to see if Dillon Gabriel can provide the spark this team desperately needs.

Lions cruise past mistake-prone Browns

The Lions defeated the Browns 34-10 in Week 4 at Ford Field. Cleveland opened with promise, striking first on a touchdown run by rookie Quinshon Judkins. That early 7-0 lead quickly dissolved, though, as Detroit rattled off 20 unanswered points in the first half. The Lions’ defense swarmed Flacco. They forced three turnovers that were converted into 17 points.

Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in two touchdown receptions from Jared Goff. Meanwhile, Kalif Raymond iced the game with a 65-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter. After producing 88 yards on their opening drive, the Browns managed just 161 yards the rest of the way. Flacco finished 16-of-34 for 184 yards with two interceptions. He also had a lost fumble and absorbed three sacks. Detroit improved to 3-1, while Cleveland slipped to 1-3 with an offense that looks utterly broken.

Flacco’s struggles are dragging the offense down

Through four weeks, the Browns’ offense has averaged a meager 15.3 points per game. That's among the lowest marks in the league. Flacco’s numbers reflect that futility. He currently carries a 2-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That's a 58.1 percent completion rate. Repeated turnovers in critical spots. Against the Lions, his mistakes were devastating.

Cleveland’s defense limited Detroit to just 277 total yards. That's an impressive showing given the Lions’ previous scoring outbursts against Chicago and Baltimore. However, Flacco’s giveaways set up Detroit with short fields. In the modern NFL, no defense can withstand that type of constant pressure. The Browns’ offense is just actively undermining the rest of the roster.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why it's time for the Browns to turn to Dillon Gabriel after latest Joe Flacco disaster.

Stefanski downplays a switch, but pressure is mounting

After Sunday’s loss, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was pressed once again on whether he would consider turning to rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. His answer struck a familiar chord.

“I understand the question, especially when we are struggling the way we are on offense,” Stefanski said. “But that’s not our focus right now. To have any success on either side of the ball, you need to play well and play together. Right now, we have too many things going wrong, and we all own that. It isn’t because of one player.”

That may be true in a broad sense. The offensive line allowed three sacks, receivers dropped passes, and the running game stalled after the first series. Still, the most glaring issue is under center. Flacco has not provided stability or production. Yes, Stefanski is right to stress team accountability. That said, the quarterback position is too important to ignore.

Gabriel offers upside that Flacco no longer can

Flacco’s career résumé is established. However, his ceiling at this stage is painfully clear. He can no longer stretch defenses and his lack of mobility exacerbates protection issues. Gabriel, on the other hand, represents the unknown. With it, though, comes possibility. His mobility, quick release, and ability to improvise could at least give defenses something different to prepare for.

The Browns are 1-3, tied for the AFC North basement. Right now, history is against them. Since 1990, fewer than three percent of teams starting 1-3 have made the playoffs. If Cleveland doesn’t inject life into its offense now, the season will slip away before mid-October. Turning to Gabriel doesn’t guarantee success. Still, sticking with Flacco virtually guarantees more of the same.

The window is closing

The Browns’ defense is strong enough to keep them competitive most weeks. On Sunday, they held a dynamic Detroit offense far below its season average. That said, when your quarterback continually hands the ball to the opposition, no defense can compensate. This roster is being wasted. Frustration in the locker room will only grow if nothing changes.

The trade deadline looms, and while roster moves are possible, the simplest adjustment is already on the sideline. Cleveland drafted Gabriel for a reason. If not now, then when?

Bottom line

The Browns can no longer afford patience with Joe Flacco. Four games, four disasters, and a 1-3 record leave them staring at a lost season. Gabriel doesn’t have to be perfect. He just has to be competent and create opportunities for an offense badly in need of rhythm. Sticking with Flacco feels like waving the white flag. Turning to Gabriel offers hope, however uncertain.