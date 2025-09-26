The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of their biggest wins of the last few seasons. A team that had little to no successful expectations took down the Green Bay Packers at home last Sunday due to their strong defense. The Browns dominated on that side of the ball. They allowed only 10 points to an excellent team and made quarterback Jordan Love feel their attack on every play.

Defensive star Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive pass rushers of this generation and even all time. His ability to make plays when they are needed is what makes him such a threat.

The Browns are also an outstanding team against the run. They did not allow anyone to have success against them this season. They held Derrick Henry to 23 yards a few weeks back and Josh Jacobs to only 30 yards on 16 carries. The defense has many stars on it, including Devin Bush, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and newly added rookie Mason Graham.

Here is what Detroit Lions offensive coordinator said about the Browns' rush defense. He expects his offense to pick up where they left off against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet.”

Garrett responded to the media.

“He's entitled to his opinion. He hasn't seen a beast of a front like ours. … We have the privilege to see who's right.”

That is the beauty of sports. They get to handle their business on the field. The Lions have a dominant rush game, so this matchup will be fun to watch.

The Browns and Lions don't meet often; the last time they did, the Browns beat a winless Lions squad in 2021. This is a completely different team led by Dan Campbell, and he will make sure his offense is firing on all cylinders.