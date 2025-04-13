The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a unique spot heading into the 2025 NFL season.

On one hand, the team saw that 2024 simply wasn't good enough and made the active decision to change things up instead of hoping it was a fluke. And yet, instead of paying up for the best option on the open market, Jerry Jones and company instead promoted from within, giving Brian Schottenheimer a chance to be a head coach for the first time in his career.

Does promoting Mike McCarthy's offensive coordinator to a head coaching gig really shake things up enough to qualify as a big change? While the jury might still be out on that one, starting quarterback Dak Prescott is very excited about the hiring all the same, as he believes the Cowboys can use their shared experience to grow the offense.

“Just excitement. I’ve known Schotty. He’s been there the last three years, first year being a consultant, that it’s not any monumental conversations that needed to happen,” Prescott said via NBA Sports. “But his direction and the way he sees this offense going, the way he sees this team knowing, it’s clear throughout the team with the guys, with the men he’s hired as coaches, the way he’s got this whole building on the same page. Just excited for this chapter under him.”

Over his 14 years as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, Schottenheimer has only led two top-10 offenses in terms of yards and four in terms of points, with his 2023 run with Dallas serving as the high-water mark of his career. While his efforts in 2024 weren't ideal, it's hard to argue who really deserves that blame, as Prescott was only available for the first segment of the season, with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance in relief duty to close out the underwhelming campaign.

With their highest first-round pick in years on the books and a desire to shake things up in a meaningful way, who knows? Maybe Schottenheimer will see the Cowboys rebound in a major way in 2025 and end up in the postseason despite playing in the hardest division in the East. But until fans actually get to see a Schotty offense solo, all they can really do is speculate.