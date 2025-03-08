The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-10 finish last season as the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Cowboys entered the offseason in bad shape financially but after restructuring Dak Prescott’s contract, Dallas now has the 10th-best salary cap situation in the league.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wouldn’t mind if the Cowboys used some of that new cap space to re-sign him. “I'm expecting a good free agency since this is the first time that I would be a free agent in my career, but I'm also open to returning to Dallas. At the end of the day I'm just trying to win. I am fully healthy and have nothing to hide,” Cooks said per Josina Anderson on X,

The 11-year veteran landed on the injured reserve with a knee infection last season, which cost him seven games. However, he was able to return to the field in November and didn’t suffer any setbacks.

Should the Cowboys re-sign wideout Brandin Cooks?

While his production suffered in 2024 as a result of the injury, Cooks was a useful secondary option for the Cowboys in 2023, when he had 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his best scoring output since 2016 when he played for the New Orleans Saints.

“It's just one of those things where they have to focus on what they have to get done first too. I would love to play with the Cowboys, at the same time they would have to use me right. I don’t think they fully used me to my strengths,” Cooks added, via Anderson.

The Cowboys have been busy this offseason. In addition to restructuring deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the team re-signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract.

And, of course, the Cowboys’ priority remains working out an extension with star pass rusher Micah Parsons. While contract talks are underway, Dallas has yet to reach an agreement on a long term deal with the All-Pro defender.

Entering his age-32 season, Cooks could be a cost-effective option for the Cowboys. His estimated market value is around $5 million a year, per Spotrac. And if he’s fully healthy, as he claims, he could provide Prescott with a reliable receiving target beyond Lamb. Last year, wideout Jalen Tolbert was the team’s second-leading receiver with 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cooks has had six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career. However, the last time he reached that level of production was in 2021 with the Houston Texans.