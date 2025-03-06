The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on an extension with standout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. The new contract keeps Odighizuwa in Dallas for four years and is worth $80 million with $58 million guaranteed.

After signing his new deal and attaining financial security for his family for generations, Odighizuwa was all smiles as the moment sunk in. “It’s awesome, you know what I mean? I love Dallas, love playing for this organization, love being a Cowboy,” Odighizuwa said, per Patrik Walker of dallascowboys.com.

“So the fact that I get to do it for another four years, and I get a very, very large pay increase to do it… It’s not that I wasn’t already happy doing the work, but I’m just going to have an even bigger smile on my face when I come to the building [everyday],” Odighizuwa added.

The Cowboys want to keep key defenders in Dallas

The Cowboys selected Odighizuwa in the third round of the 2021 draft. The team always planned on working out a long-term deal and reportedly would have used the franchise tag to keep Odighizuwa in Dallas. However, the Cowboys managed to avoid using the tag, which would have cost $25.1 million for the 2025 season. With the new extension, Odighizuwa will earn $20 million per season.

“I can now look at my mom and be like, ‘You never have to work again,'” Odighizuwa, who brought his mother with him to the contract signing, said via dallascowboys.com. “That's really what this has all been about, you know? So being able to do that, man, it's still kind of registering. It doesn't even feel real at this point. I'm just kind of soaking it in.”

Although Cowboys' CEO Stephen Jones hinted at a quiet offseason due to the team’s financial situation, Dallas has been busy in the lead-up to free agency. The team restructured Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s contracts, freeing up nearly $57 million in salary cap space.

While the Cowboys could be gearing up to add a big-name free agent, the team needs to take care of its own players first. With Odighizuwa signed, Dallas will turn its full attention to getting a deal done with Micah Parsons.

The star defensive end is currently set to play out the fifth-year option from his rookie deal. Parsons has said he’d be willing to take less money if it meant being surrounded by quality players. The Cowboys need to get an extension done that will keep Parsons in Dallas for the foreseeable future.