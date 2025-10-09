The Dallas Cowboys improved to 2-2-1 on the season with a dominant showing against the New York Jets Sunday. The Cowboys overcame multiple injuries in Week 5 to win in a 37-22 blowout. And Dallas could be shorthanded again as five players missed practice with injuries ahead of a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) headlined the Cowboys’ injury report, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. But guard Tyler Booker (ankle), linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) and WR KaVontae Turpin (foot) were also unable to practice.

After a strong start to the season, CeeDee Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The All-Pro receiver avoided the IR but is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. He sat out his second-straight game when the team travelled to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets.

Cowboys dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Week 6

Lamb hurt his ankle on a rushing attempt against Chicago. He initially believed he could play through the ailment when the Cowboys took on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. However, Dallas wisely held the four-time Pro Bowler out.

Wilson recorded eight total tackles against the Jets before leaving the field late in the fourth quarter. The seventh-year defensive back has played every game this season, putting together another strong campaign for the Cowboys.

Wilson’s injury is another massive blow to Dallas’ secondary. Fellow safety Malik Hooker landed on IR after suffering a toe ailment in Week 4’s tie with Green Bay. Cowboys corners DaRon Bland (shoulder) and Trevon Diggs (knee) are also banged up. Both were limited in practice on Wednesday.

Dallas is dinged on the other side of the ball as well. The Cowboys were down four offensive lineman in Week 5. However, Dak Prescott and company didn’t show any ill effects as they scored five touchdowns against the Jets. The unit could be getting healthier ahead of the Panthers showdown. Booker was the only lineman listed as DNP in Wednesday’s injury report.