Star receiver CeeDee Lamb has his eyes on the prize when it comes to competing for championships. However, he understands it will require more than just his talents to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamb decided to restructure his contract on Tuesday. The move created $20.5 million in cap room, allowing the Cowboys to make further additions to the roster in the offseason, per ESPN.

This resulted in a fan asking the star receiver on social media via X about why he made the decision, which he made sure to have a perfect response regarding his commitment to the team's success.

“Such a dum Move can I ask why?” a fan asked Lamb.

“I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself,” Lamb responded.

CeeDee Lamb looks forward to 2025 offseason with Cowboys

It is a big move for CeeDee Lamb to make with his contract, but it's one that will benefit him and the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 offseason.

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys last offseason. This had him be $1 million per year behind Justin Jefferson at the top of the wide receiver market. The Cowboys kept his cap number artificially low in Year 1 of the deal, implementing future restructures with larger base salaries in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Most of Lamb's $26.85 million base salary for 2025 will now become a signing bonus, which then gets spread out over the remaining length of the deal and the first of the four void years attached to his contract. As a result, it drops his cap number from approximately $35.3 million to around $14.8 million heading into the 2025 campaign, per ESPN.

The Cowboys went 7-10 in the 2024 season, missing the playoffs as they suffered injuries to key players. They haven't returned to the Super Bowl since 1995, using the 2025 offseason to retool and come back stronger as playoff contenders.