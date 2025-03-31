Following a disappointing 2024 season during which he missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been in the lab and underwent a physical transformation in the offseason, sporting a new look recently.

A post from Big.BMedia on Instagram showcased Prescott's new look. He took videos of Cowboys players like Jalen Brooks, Jalen Tolbert, and Brevyn Spann-Ford working out with Prescott.

In the first slide, Prescott is seen slinging the rock. He looks noticeably slimmer than past seasons, and it appears he has been working out heavily during the offseason.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHtrnJZPGLt/?img_index=1

Perhaps the physical transformation will help Prescott in the upcoming 2025 season. The Cowboys will need him to remain healthy to have a shot in the NFC East. He is now the longest-tenured player on the team following the retirement of Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence leaving in free agency.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season and a third place finish in the NFC East. Prescott started eight games, leading the Cowboys to a 3-5 record before being placed on the IR. They went 4-5 in the last nine games with the likes of Cooper Rush and Trey Lance under center.

Will Dak Prescott's new look help theCowboys in 2025?

The Cowboys have an upward battle if they hope to win the NFC East. .They will by competing against two other playoff teams from the 2024 season, the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles and Commanders competed for the NFC Championship.

Dak Prescott appears to be in the best shape of his career following the Cowboys star's physical transformation. Hopefully, it does help keep him healthy as he comes off a season-ending injury.

Throughout his career, Prescott has had several serious injuries. He previously injured his ankle during the 2020 season, causing him to 11 games.

During the 2022 season, he suffered a thumb injury that kept him out several weeks. Prescott later finished the season and led the Cowboys to a Wild Card Round win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the same time, Prescott and the Cowboys are two seasons removed from their stellar 2023 season. They finished 12-5 and Prescott threw over 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season. However, they were embarrassed in the Wild Card Round, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32.

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Initially drafted as an eventual replacement to Tony Romo, Prescott was thrust into the starting job after an injury to Romo in the preseason.

The Cowboys went 13-3 in Prescott's first season as the starting quarterback. He threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his performance. Prescott has also been named to three Pro Bowls and Second-team All-Pro (in 2023). He was also awarded Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2022.