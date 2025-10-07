After five games, the Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a 2-2-1 start, which is much better than some fans had projected, given the turnover they endured in the offseason. Drew Brees believes that their success should have Dak Prescott in the MVP conversation, but not over Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield.

Brees gave Prescott his flowers for leading a CeeDee Lamb-less Cowboys offense to a quick start on ESPN's ‘First Take.' Brees admitted that he has been impressed with Prescott's “poise,” but still believes that Mayfield and Goff are ahead of him.

“I think [Dak Prescott has] handled [the 2025 season] incredibly well,” Brees said on ‘First Take.' “He's done it with injuries to some of his playmakers as well. It's not just the numbers, but it's the poise and composure in which he's done it… Yes, I like the way he's playing, but I'll be honest with you — I think Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield I would put ahead of him in the MVP race right now.”

.@DrewBrees has only Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield ahead of Dak Prescott in the MVP conversation 👀 pic.twitter.com/HfTzz8ssxd — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2025

Brees specifically cited Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' comeback win over the New York Giants. The former quarterback said that was a game that previous Dallas teams would have lost, but Prescott willed them to a victory.

But as impressed as he has been by Prescott, Brees is even higher on Goff and Mayfield. The 46-year-old is in awe of Goff's ability to lead the No. 1 scoring offense in the league without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and finds Mayfield's grit and late-game heroics fascinating.

Drew Brees compliments Cowboys' improved composure

Although Cowboys fans are not happy with a 2-2-1 start, the results have been better than expected. Dallas came within one score of beating the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1 and managed to salvage a tie with the heavily favored Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The Cowboys have only suffered one loss thus far, a 31-14 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. They have otherwise looked like their old explosive selves in their two wins over the two New York teams.

The Cowboys' schedule does not soften much over the next month. Dallas faces a Carolina Panthers team that has won two of its last three games in Week 6 before taking on the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos in the following weeks.

If Prescott is going to establish himself as a legitimate MVP candidate, he will have to earn it in the coming weeks, particularly with Lamb still out.