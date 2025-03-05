Former football head coach and longtime analyst Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from Fox on Monday, March 3. At 81 years of age, Johnson is finally calling it a career from broadcasting after already having a successful career as a head coach for the University of Miami and Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys' social media team shared a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post featured a highlight of Johnson's career with the franchise. From the moment he was hired to the two Super Bowl rings he won with the organization. It ended with an image of Johnson alongside team owner Jerry Jones with a caption reading “Congratulations Coach!”

Expand Tweet

Johnson spent 34 years of his career coaching football from 1965 to 1999. He earned his first head coaching gig with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1979. He eventually made his way to coaching the Miami Hurricanes, where the team won the national championship under his leadership in 1987.

The Hall of Fame head coach took his talents to the NFL in 1989, where he worked as the general manager and head coach of the Cowboys. During his five years with the organization, Johnson helped Dallas secure two Super Bowl titles. He left the team after the 1993 season and accepted the Miami Dolphins head coaching job in 1996 after working for Fox for two years for their pregame show. Johnson retired from coaching after the 1999 season.

After having an illustrious coaching career, Johnson was able to maintain a career as a football analyst for 31 years. He was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. On top of being a national champion and two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Johnson ended his career with numerous awards, including AP Football Head Coach of the Year (1990), Walter Camp Coach of the Year (1986), and Big Eight Coach of the Year (1979).

Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor as well in 2023. He also won a national championship in college as a player in 1964 for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Amidst his long list of accomplishments in the pro and college levels, Johnson will always be remembered for his coaching career with the Cowboys.