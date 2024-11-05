After making waves, good or bad, for trading for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the Carolina Panthers, the Dallas Cowboys are clearing house by releasing cornerback Andrew Booth, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

The 2022 second-round pick began his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He joined Dallas in August via trade for Nahshon Wright. After a 45.3 grade, ranking as PFF's 211th cornerback out of 236 in 2022, he rebounded in a big way with a 68.6 grade in 2023 over 151 snaps. Booth only played 38 snaps on defense this year for the Cowboys.

Evaluating the Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline

Dallas is 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak. They have three critical games upcoming against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans at home, followed by a road contest against the Washington Commanders. There's a very real possibility they finish this stretch with no wins.

The Cowboys' chances will be severely hampered without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who will miss “multiple weeks” because of a hamstring injury. It was reported that Prescott will likely be placed on injured reserve.

So why spend a 2025 fourth-round pick on a reserve wide receiver like Mingo? There's only one reason: money.

It should be clear to anyone paying attention that the Cowboys are not a football team; they're a business in the eyes of owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Rather than compete in earnest, Jones is happy to use spare parts and other team's disposable assets to piece together a roster. If, by some coincidence, a draft pick works out or a prospect blossoms, Jones will work tirelessly in the media to explain why the Cowboys haven't yet worked out a contract extension for them.

When the Cowboys don't spend money on a free-agent wide receiver during the upcoming offseason, a position which is only becoming more expensive, Jones can now point to Mingo marinading on the depth chart as proof the team has pieces in development, all for the “low” cost of a future fourth-round pick.

When speaking about the Commanders' success, in a ClutchPoints' exclusive with DJ Siddiqi, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman contrasted Washington's improvement with Dallas' struggles.

“But [the Commanders] continue to grow, continue to gain confidence, and such a big part of this game, you mentioned the Cowboys and their struggles — they're not playing with much confidence,” Aikman continues to say. “Washington, they're on the other end of the spectrum and they've done a really great job.”

In recent betting markets, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is the betting favorite to replace Mike McCarthy should the Cowboys fire him.