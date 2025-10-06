New York Jets wide cornerback Sauce Gardner shielded himself from blame after he got beat by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens on a long touchdown pass. With Gardner draped all over him, Pickens snagged a deep ball in the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 4:33 to go in the third quarter to give Dallas a 30-3 lead over New York. It was one of many dicey moments for Sauce and the Jets defense in a 37-22 thumping at the hands of the Cowboys.

When asked about the touchdown pass during his postgame media availability, Gardner shied away from taking responsibility.

Per SNY Jets reporter Connor J. Hughes, Gardner blamed the play on “busted coverage.

Gardner said that his responsibility for the entirety of the game was to be draped all over Pickens. To that point, he had allowed Pickens to have only one catch before “something happened with the other.” He was likely hinting at safety help as Pickens beat the Jets' defense over the top with Gardner following closely behind before he made the catch, per Hughes.

The 26-year-0ld corner out of Cincinnati has allowed 151 yards and one touchdown on a 55.6 completion percentage in pass coverage in the 2025 season. He has yet to record an interception this season.

Gardner has been one of the lone bright spots on a Jets defense that has sorely been lacking in them. New York is now 0-5 after losing to the Cowboys and will take on the Denver Broncos in London in Week 6 on Oct. 12.