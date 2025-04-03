The Dallas Cowboys were a big disappointment in the 2024 NFL season, as they won only seven games. Among the reasons for their struggles in that campaign was star quarterback Dak Prescott's short season.

Prescott appeared in only eight games in 2024, as he suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons before later going under the knife for a season-ending surgery.

However, it appears that Prescott is continuing to make great progress amid his recovery from the operation, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network providing some encouraging news about the forme Mississippi State Bulldogs star quarterback.

“But this guy you're seeing right here, Dak Prescott, when healthy has been very very good — MVP candidate caliber, very very good,” Rapoport said, as clips of the signal-caller working out played in the background.

“The reason why the Cowboys were so bad last year. One of the reasons was because Dak got injured. So, the fact that he is now going through lifting in front of cameras going through throwing sessions in front of people in front of cameras. These are all very positive steps toward his rehab.”

The Cowboys entered the Falcons game with just a 3-4 record. Including that game against Atlanta, the Cowboys went 4-6 the rest of the way, with Cooper Rush mostly acting as Prescott's placeholder under center.

Rapoport's report echoes that of Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones' recent take on Prescott's status.

“Dak's doing great, he's coming along,” Jones recently said when asked about the QB's health (h/t Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com). “He's very thrilled with where he is and I know the trainers are too, I feel like he's doing a hell of a job.”

Jones also shared that the 31-year-old Prescott “will have some limitations” at the start of the offseason program.

The Cowboys certainly hope that Prescott, who has a cap hit of $52.97 million in 2025 (from $89.896), will be ready once the new season comes around and play like the quarterback that he was in 2023. That year, he passed for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns against only nine interceptions while completing a career-best 69.5 percent of his throws.