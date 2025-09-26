George Pickens is looking forward to the huge responsibility he will have in the Dallas Cowboys' offense for the next few weeks.

This comes after CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury in the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. This will sideline him for 2-4 weeks, which places Pickens as the top receiver in the rotation,

Pickens reflected on the chance to shine as the primary option on Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. He described it as a great one, stating he wants to show up for quarterback Dak Prescott and Dallas.

“Oh, it's a great opportunity. I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub,” Pickens said.

Asked George Pickens about the opportunity as he elevated to No. 1 WR in CeeDee Lamb’s absence. “Oh, it's a great opportunity. I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub.” pic.twitter.com/pub8AwpbyI — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for George Pickens, Cowboys

Article Continues Below

This week presents a big chance for George Pickens to be his most explosive as a playmaker for the Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines.

Three games into the season, Pickens has 13 catches after 22 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The first two showed him as the second option and the third moved him up to the top. As the main target moving forward, Dallas' offense could benefit from seeing Pickens fully embrace his surroundings as one of the team's best players.

The Cowboys are off to a shaky start to the 2025 NFL season with a 1-2 record. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, bounced back with an overtime win over the New York Giants, then fell in a blowout to the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys will look forward to their matchup against the Packers, taking place on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET. After that, they will prepare for their next contest, being on the road against the New York Jets on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.