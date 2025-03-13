Jason Garrett's time with the Dallas Cowboys had its ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he didn't have much to show for his time there. When it was time to select a quarterback in the 2016 NFL Draft, they went with Dak Prescott in the fourth round, but apparently, Garrett had his eyes on Connor Cook.

“The Connor Cook decision was more about he played in a drop back system in Michigan State, he was under Center. We felt like Dak Prescott was one of the 5 guys in the draft that could be a starting quarterback for us in the league but he was a guy, and I’ll be honest with you, I thought it was going to take him time because he played in the gun,” Garrett said on the Dan Patrick Show.

“There was a lot of quarterback runs, and at the time that’s not what we were doing. He had all the stuff but he’s probably 2 or 3 years away,” Garrett continued. “Well sure enough he wins 13 games as a rookie, so there goes that part of the evaluation. We were all in on this guy can be our quarterback of the future, it just seemed like Connor Cook was more ready to be our backup right now, and than possibly the quarterback of the future.”

Cook was drafted ahead of Prescott, but he ended up being a backup for most of his career. On the other hand, Prescott started out as a backup as well until Tony Romo had to be sidelined. From there, Prescott took off as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys and is still holding onto the job.

Looking at it now, it seems like the Cowboys made the right decision, and Prescott got a big payday before last season to show that his hard work paid off. For Cook, he's mostly seen himself on practice squad teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions.