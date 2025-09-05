It is unclear if Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons watched his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, take on the Philadelphia Eagles to start the new season on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

But for sure, he was on everyone's mind—even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

After the game, Jones admitted to reporters that he was closely watching other players who could fill the void left by Parsons, who was traded to the Packers amid what had been a longstanding contract extension holdout with the Cowboys.

The 82-year-old Jones was particularly impressed with defensive Sam Williams, although he couldn't remember his name.

“I was specifically watching some of the guys who could pick up the slack. (No.) 54 had some really significant impact,” said Jones in a video shared by NFL insider Mike Garofolo.

It's worth noting that Jones recently went viral for blundering Parsons' name.

The 26-year-old Williams finished with five combined tackles against the Eagles. He is expected to play a bigger role following the exit of Parsons. He sat out last season after tearing his ACL and MCL during training camp. In 2023, he only appeared in 11 games, tallying 17 combined tackles off the bench.

Before the new campaign, Williams remained even-keeled despite the prospect of getting more minutes.

“I’m very hungry, but at the same time I’m patient. I don’t want to get too excited, because that’s where Sam starts making penalties and stuff,” said Williams in a report from Heavy's Pat Pickens.

“I just want to be great. I just want to go out there and showcase all the hard work I’ve put in.”

Despite the loss to the defending champions, Jones commended the Cowboys' effort.

“All in all, this group adjusted, made the adjustments, we stepped up in the second half on defense, (although) we didn't quite get it done despite a strong performance in the first half,” said Jones.

“I'm pretty proud of this team.”

The Cowboys will host the New York Giants in their home opener on September 14.