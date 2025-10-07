The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their most complete performances of the season, a 37-22 win over the New York Jets that tested their depth and preparation.

The victory followed a week full of storylines surrounding the Jones family, from Stephen Jones’ praise of former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle ahead of their upcoming matchup with Carolina to Jerry Jones’ recognition of his own coaching staff after the latest win.

Dowdle, now with the Panthers, rushed for 206 yards in Week 5 and faces his former team this Sunday. Earlier in the week, Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and admitted that Dallas “had a lot of love” for Dowdle before choosing to sign Javonte Williams in free agency.

“My hat’s off to Rico,” Jones said. “What a hell of a game he had. He’ll be a handful for us.”

But the attention quickly shifted back to the Cowboys’ sideline, where owner Jerry Jones singled out the coaching staff for guiding the team through multiple injuries and absences.

Speaking again on 105.3 The Fan, Jones made his stance clear, as shared by Todd Archer on X: “It was unquestionably the coaching that, in my mind, was the overriding reason we played as well with the situation we were in.”

Article Continues Below

His statement echoed the tone of trust and respect that both he and Stephen Jones have emphasized toward head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff. The Cowboys entered the Jets game missing key contributors, yet played disciplined football on both sides of the ball.

Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in a controlled, efficient performance, while the defense forced timely turnovers that kept New York from ever taking control.

Jones’ praise reflected more than just satisfaction with one win but a clear endorsement of Schottenheimer's ability to manage a deep, resilient roster amid adversity.

With Dallas now 3-2 and preparing for a challenging road stretch, the Jones family’s confidence in the team’s direction sends a message: this group has the leadership and structure to stay competitive in the NFC playoff race.