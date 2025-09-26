As fans lock in their predictions for when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday night, the biggest narrative will be Micah Parsons returning to face his former team. With Cowboys star Dak Prescott excited to face the Packers and Parsons, he would speak about the underlying narrative involving his former teammate.

While some people are excited to see a face-off between Parsons and Prescott as the latter will be looking to sack him, the quarterback would downplay the matchup, expressing that it's a team game, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“It’s the business of it,” Prescott said. “At the end of the day, it’s not Dak vs. Micah. It wasn’t Dak vs. Zeke. Those are never the headlines and never can be. This is [the] Dallas Cowboys vs. the Green Bay Packers, and we’ve got to go get a win.”

To some degree, there could be some who feel a game like this could bring closure to Parsons and Dallas owner Jerry Jones after what was a dramatic negotiation process that led to the trade to Green Bay. Prescott would debate the notion, saying that the narrative will likely be brought up again.

“I doubt it will be the closure,” Prescott said. “I doubt [the media] is done with that. Some way, somehow it will get brought up again. Who knows? So excited to play him, excited to play this week. As I said, I think it’ll be a fun banter back and forth with a hell of a competitor.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on being underdogs vs. Micah Parsons, Packers

While the Cowboys will have a strategy for Parsons, the team does seem equipped to have a potential kryptonite since he's spent his entire career thus far with the organization.

“Just excited to go and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. Then we’ll worry about if he can get to me,” Prescott said.

With Dallas being the underdogs for the game after a disappointing start to the season, it's something that Prescott has “embraced,” per Calvin Watkins.

“I never look at the lines honestly,' Seven, I guess it is big when you’re talking about the NFL, right. I embrace it,” Prescott said. “I've always embraced being the underdog, getting a chance to go out there & prove yourself.”

Prescott and the Cowboys look to upset Parsons and the Packers on Sunday night.