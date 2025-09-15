The Dallas Cowboys received a much-needed boost following their thrilling 40-37 overtime Week 2 win. Wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin exited the victory over the New York Giants with a concerning neck injury, raising immediate fears among fans and teammates alike. But early reports now suggest the injury is not as severe as it initially appeared.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, an update was provided by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with encouraging news following team tests and evaluations.

“Sounds like most of the tests have come back pretty clear.”

The injury occurred during a second-half kickoff return, shortly after Turpin had amassed 157 all-purpose yards, including a key touchdown. Before the exit, he recorded four catches for 47 yards, two carries for six yards, and 102 kick return yards — underscoring his dual-threat role in both offense and special teams. His early impact played a key part in helping the Cowboys even their record after a tough Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury update is a major boost for the team, not just for morale, but for game planning ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With two Pro Bowl selections and over 3,000 combined receiving and return yards in his career, Turpin has established himself as a crucial playmaker.

The Cowboys' two-time Pro Bowler has speed and versatility that make him a matchup nightmare for opposing coverage units. His ability to flip field position or create explosive plays on offense gives Dallas a dynamic edge few teams can replicate across special teams and offense.

As injury updates continue to shape weekly matchups, Cowboys injury news like this sets the tone not only for the locker room but also for how the offense adjusts moving forward. If Turpin is cleared to play, his presence will offer stability for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas special teams unit.

For now, the injury scare appears to be just that — a scare — and the Cowboys vs. Giants game ends on and off the scoreboard with optimism rather than setback.