The Dallas Cowboys are already facing challenges in their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Just days after delivering a heartfelt message about Micah Parsons following his blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers, Schottenheimer saw another piece of his defense take a hit.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey appeared to suffer an injury during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, walking slowly inside for further evaluation.

The incident occurred in front of reporters as the team continues its preparations for the 2025 season. Winfrey left the field visibly uncomfortable, raising concerns about his availability for the coming weeks. Dallas was already dealing with the loss of Parsons, and the prospect of another setback on the defensive line adds to the uncertainty.

Article Continues Below

Winfrey, 24, joined the Cowboys after a stint in Cleveland and has been viewed as a player with high upside if he can stay healthy and consistent. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle had shown flashes of potential with the Browns, particularly as a pass rusher from the interior, and Dallas was banking on his development to strengthen their depth up front.

This isn't the first time Perrion Winfrey has made headlines during his young career. Back in 2022, while with the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett publicly urged him to mature and ”learn how to be a pro” after disciplinary issues kept him out of practice. Garrett's comments at the time underscored the challenges of transitioning from college to the NFL, and they remain a reminder of the hurdles Winfrey has faced off the field as well as on it.

For the Cowboys, the hope is that Tuesday's injury won't keep Winfrey sidelined for long. Already adjusting to life without Parsons, Dallas cannot afford another prolonged absence on the defensive line as Schottenheimer prepares for his debut season.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer applauds ‘leader’ DaRon Bland after contract extensionJackson Stone ·
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer puts Tyler Smith next on contract extension wish listJaren Kawada ·
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys CB DaRon Bland with Dallas Cowboys logo in background
Grading DaRon Bland’s $92 million contract extension with CowboysJaren Kawada ·
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the sidelines in the first half. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discusses game-planning for Cowboys without Micah ParsonsJackson Stone ·
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
DaRon Bland inks massive $92 million extension with Cowboys before Week 1Jackson Stone ·
Lee Roy Jordan, former University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboys linebacker, looks over a display from one of the teams he played for under Paul W. \"Bear\" Bryant during a 2018 visit to the Paul W. Bryant Museum.
Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan dies at 84Yago Antunes ·