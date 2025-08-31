The Dallas Cowboys are already facing challenges in their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Just days after delivering a heartfelt message about Micah Parsons following his blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers, Schottenheimer saw another piece of his defense take a hit.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey appeared to suffer an injury during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, walking slowly inside for further evaluation.

Cowboys DT Perrion Winfrey appeared to suffer an injury during the portion of today’s practice open to reporters. Walking very slowly inside for further evaluation pic.twitter.com/5HHpbhbIO4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The incident occurred in front of reporters as the team continues its preparations for the 2025 season. Winfrey left the field visibly uncomfortable, raising concerns about his availability for the coming weeks. Dallas was already dealing with the loss of Parsons, and the prospect of another setback on the defensive line adds to the uncertainty.

Winfrey, 24, joined the Cowboys after a stint in Cleveland and has been viewed as a player with high upside if he can stay healthy and consistent. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle had shown flashes of potential with the Browns, particularly as a pass rusher from the interior, and Dallas was banking on his development to strengthen their depth up front.

This isn't the first time Perrion Winfrey has made headlines during his young career. Back in 2022, while with the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett publicly urged him to mature and ”learn how to be a pro” after disciplinary issues kept him out of practice. Garrett's comments at the time underscored the challenges of transitioning from college to the NFL, and they remain a reminder of the hurdles Winfrey has faced off the field as well as on it.

For the Cowboys, the hope is that Tuesday's injury won't keep Winfrey sidelined for long. Already adjusting to life without Parsons, Dallas cannot afford another prolonged absence on the defensive line as Schottenheimer prepares for his debut season.