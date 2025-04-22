The Dallas Cowboys are still dealing with the anchor contract of Micah Parsons, and will head into the 2025 NFL Draft looking for that right fit. However, things may shake up more. The Cowboys are looking to make trades as draft day draws near, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says they are actively looking at potential trades they could do before or after the draft

Standing in the No. 12 spot in the first round, the Cowboys are in a good spot. They could trade up for a player they think could become a star. They could trade down and boost the overall roster with more early picks. Or they could take the best player available at their current draft position.

Which direction will Cowboys, Jerry Jones go?

With Jones at the helm, it’s hard to say. They could even wind up not making any trades. Jones has been conservative in the draft, as noted by usatoday.com.

“Coming off a 7-10 season that led to former HC Mike McCarthy’s departure — and another pretty quiet approach to free agency — could Jones get a little nutty later this week, especially as much as the Cowboys have been linked to Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, who played his high school ball near Dallas’ Frisco, Texas, training facility?” Davis wrote.

That’s an interesting take because Jeanty figures to be a home run for whatever team acquires his services.

The Cowboys have 10 picks, but seven of those are in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. They don’t have a fourth-round pick. So if they make a big trade up, they only have their second and third-round picks as additional bargaining chips.

However, the Cowboys could also consider trading Micah Parsons. The star edge rusher, along with a pick sweetener, might be enough for Dallas to move up into the top two or three spots to have a shot at Travis Hunter or a less-expensive edge rusher, Abdul Carter. It may not be a well-received move with Cowboys fans, but Jones has rarely been a fan pleaser over the last three decades. He generally loves the bottom line instead.