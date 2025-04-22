Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and according to team CEO Stephen Jones, there is a “difference” in opinion on what Parsons should be paid in his next deal.

When asked about negotiations with Parsons, who is expected to become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history — if not the highest paid — Jones gave an honest answer.

“It comes with the territory. … Right now there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number,” Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Earlier in the offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he and Parsons had agreed to “most of the issues” during negotiations, but neither side has signed on the dotted line.

Since Dallas exercised a team option, Parsons will make $24 million this year, which is more than he made from the first four years of his career combined. However, he will almost certainly make much, much more in his next deal, whether it is with the Cowboys or not.

Myles Garrett signed a record-setting extension with the Cleveland Browns last month, which guarantees the former Defensive Player of the Year more than $120 million and will see him earn, on average, $40 million per year. While it is not a certainty that Parsons will demand or get that much, the precedent has been set, and there was a report in March that Parsons would attempt to become the first $200 million defender in NFL history. Additionally, Parsons does have age on his side, as he is only 25 years old and already a three-time All-Pro.

The Parsons negotiations may also prove to be another instance in which the Cowboys get burned for waiting. In the very recent past, Dallas' prolonged negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb resulted in Prescott receiving a record $240 million deal, nearly all of which is guaranteed, and Lamb an $136 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.