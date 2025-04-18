Matthew Golden had an interesting meeting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Golden appeared as a special guest on an episode of the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Thursday. He reflected on the meeting with Jones, which he revealed that he had her mother be part of the meeting via FaceTime.

“He told me to call my mom. So I ended up calling her and FaceTimed her. I was like I got a surprise for you and Coach Jerry was talking to her,” Golden said at the 8:07 mark.

“Coach Jerry, I love that,” Adams remarked, which Golden affirmed he calls Jones that. Adams then followed up by asking what the Cowboys owner said to her.

“He was just talking to her, telling her she raised a great young man. All the hard work paid off and she did a tremendous job with me,” Golden replied.

What lies ahead for Jerry Jones, Cowboys

It was a lighthearted experience for Matthew Golden to have with Jerry Jones.

Golden is currently in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he has a projection for any team to pick him in the first round. He ran the fastest 40 time at the combine at 4.29, and it’s helped his draft stock out a lot, as he might go in the first round. With the Cowboys having the No. 12 pick, it's possible that the two parties coming together may come to fruition.

It would also keep Golden at home. He is a fellow Texas native, representing the Houston Cougars and Texas Longhorns throughout three seasons of his collegiate career. He made 134 catches for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns in 36 total games.

His talent would present plenty of appeal for Jones and the Cowboys. The wide receiver depth would benefit from key additions in the draft and free agency.

Dallas hopes to return to the NFL Playoffs after falling short of it last year. They went 7-10 in 2024, as they begin a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer going into 2025.