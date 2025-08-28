The Dallas Cowboys have had quite the interesting offseason, headlined by the trade request made by star pass rusher Micah Parsons earlier this month. One storyline that seems to have been a bit overlooked in Dallas was the introduction of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was brought in to replace Mike McCarthy this offseason.

Recently, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on why Jones loves his new head coach so much.

“One of Brian Schottenheimer's best qualities is his ability to adapt. It's why Jerry Jones hired him to be the Cowboys' head coach,” wrote Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

“It's this type of personality, allowing him to just worry about the football in front of him, worry about coaching up the guys, worry about building up the relationships, and let Jerry be the show… this is why I believe Jerry didn't go out and hire some big alpha or a hot name like Ben Johnson. Brian Schottenheimer has this ability to chameleon a bit… he's adaptable,” said Russini, per Scoop City.

In other words, Jerry Jones wanted to hire someone as low profile as possible in order to keep himself as the center of attention, which might not have been the case if he were to have hired someone like Bill Belichick or another huge name.

Can the Cowboys compete?

The Dallas Cowboys are currently counting down the days until the 2025 season begins in exactly one week. It's been a rough last year or so for the Cowboys, who missed the playoffs altogether a season ago, and were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Green Bay Packers in the previous postseason.

Some of Dallas' woes from a season ago can be explained by injury, as quarterback Dak Prescott missed a good chunk of the year with a hamstring injury. However, if Parsons is not in uniform, it's difficult to envision the Cowboys competing for much of anything this year.

In any case, Dallas will get a major test to open up the season on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 4 in prime time.