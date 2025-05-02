Michael Irvin's 60th birthday is just around the corner, but he is still willing to give everything he has to the Dallas Cowboys. The Hall of Fame receiver jokingly suggested he would return to his former team if they called him with a photo of his chiseled physique.

Despite retiring in 1999, Irvin has remained in elite shape even as he approaches senior citizen age. The 59-year-old was feeling himself on Thursday night, sharing a post-lift photo on social media from his “home lab.”

If we @dallascowboys need a receiver!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4uyQ6OVeVZ — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Across 12 years with the Cowboys, Irvin amassed 11,904 receiving yards, the second-most in franchise history. He was the team's all-time leading receiver at the time of his retirement until Jason Witten surpassed him in 2017. Irvin's 65 touchdowns are also Top 5 in the organization.

Irvin has remained a die-hard Cowboys fan despite retiring nearly three decades ago. The three-time Super Bowl champion never played for any other team in his professional career and still owns a home in Texas. He is a frequent visitor to AT&T Stadium, where Dallas inducted him into its Ring of Honor in 2005.

Michael Irvin echoes Cowboys' need for receivers

While Irvin suggested himself in a joking manner, the Cowboys' need for additional receivers is real. Dallas lacks depth behind CeeDee Lamb after losing veteran Brandin Cooks in free agency.

The Cowboys return each of their top four leading receivers but lack the firepower of the type of elite offense Brian Schottenheimer envisions. Behind Lamb's 1,194 receiving yards, no other player topped 700 in 2024.

Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, and KaVontae Turpin were forced to step up to the plate as supplementary weapons as the unit failed to reach preseason expectations.

A lot of that was due to Dak Prescott's injury, but Dallas' failure to secure offensive weapons in free agency was alarming. Unless Jonathan Mingo reaches the expectations the team had for him when it traded a third-round pick to get him at the 2024 deadline, the Cowboys' receiving room is on track to begin training camp at an underwhelming level.