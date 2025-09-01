The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from kicking off their 2025 season and officially ending what has been a tumultuous offseason, culminating in last week's shocking trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys have since extended cornerback DaRon Bland, but Parsons' game-wrecking ability in the pass rushing department will certainly be missed in Dallas.

Recently, ESPN sports media personality and known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith took to First Take to speak on the influence of Dak Prescott's mammomth contract on the ability of the Cowboys to make other necessary moves to the roster, to which former league MVP Cam Newton, a guest panelist on the show, had an objection, referencing Smith's own massive contract with the network.

“When you were getting your bag… was that not you looking after your best interests?” wondered Newton, per Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter.

Instead of keeping the debate in the football realm, Smith predictably went on a tirade about his supposedly massive influence at ESPN.

“Yes, I got my money, no doubt about that, no problem. There are plenty of people throughout ESPN's history I have helped get theirs. And anybody who would challenge what the hell I just said to you on national television, they better beware. They better not utter that publicly… and I didn't say one. I said many. And by the way, Cam Newton, while you're doing that, you can ask the bosses themselves.”

It wouldn't be the first time that Smith turned an argument about sports into a soliloquy about his own brand.

Rough times for the Cowboys

It's unclear how exactly the Cowboys expect to compete in the short term with Parsons no longer on the squad.

Dallas still should have a serviceable offense with Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and newly acquired wide receiver George Pickens, but whether that will be enough to keep them competitive in a division that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders remains to be seen.

The Cowboys are slated to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Eagles on Thursday shortly after 8:00 PM ET.