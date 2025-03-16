The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Jerry Jones and company are coming off of a disastrous 2024-25 season that saw the Cowboys miss the playoffs for the first time in three years and they now have more questions than answers moving forward.

Those questions started to grow even louder on Sunday with the news that backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who started the final few games of the season last year after Dak Prescott got injured, would be departing to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

For the moment, this leaves the Cowboys without a backup quarterback, as the team opted to move on from Trey Lance. Recently, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones spoke on how the team may look to fill that void.

“We will evaluate the whole situation,” said Jones, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “You're always wanting to have a young guy coming, there's always a preference, and certainly that's something we'll look at in the draft is to see if there's a young guy to start bringing along.”

While it's unlikely that the Cowboys would use their top pick on a quarterback, there could be viable options under center in the later rounds for Dallas to explore.

A big void for the Cowboys

Cooper Rush didn't necessarily light the NFL world on fire during his starts with the Cowboys but he was one of the league's more reliable backups, able to provide competent quarterback play and even lead Dallas to some unexpected wins down the stretch of the season.

With Rush now backing up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, the Cowboys will need to act quickly to bring in another insurance policy for Prescott's help, which has been a bit of a wild card in recent years. Last year, it was a hamstring injury sustained vs the Atlanta Falcons that caused Prescott to miss the final two months of the Cowboys' season.

In any case, the Cowboys have just over a month until they might potentially look to select their next backup quarterback at the NFL Draft in April.