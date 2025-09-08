Despite the Dallas Cowboys' surprising move to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of Week 1, head coach Brian Schottenheimer still received a question about his former linebacker after a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the 2025 NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, Parsons' former head coach admitted to watching the Packers' 27-13 win against the Detroit Lions.

Schottenheimer revealed that he watched some of Parsons' debut with the Packers, per The Atheltic's Jon Machota.

“I did see a little bit of the game. I was flipping back and forth. Green Bay looked good,” Shottenheimer said before addressing Parsons' debut. “I saw him running around out there. Looked like he was having fun. That’s good.”

Parsons finished with one sack against the Lions as the Packers got off to the right start in Week 1's 14-point victory. With the Cowboys featured in Opening Night against the Eagles on Thursday, he had time to tune into Parsons' debut and wasn't afraid to admit that he tuned in, adding Micah looked happy with his new team. It sounds as if his former head coach is happy for him, albeit with a different team.

Biggest Micah Parsons trade overreaction after Cowboys' loss

While the team's owner Jerry Jones couldn't hide his frustration over losing Week 1's matchup to the defending champion Eagles, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't ready to give up on squad this early into the 2025 NFL season.

Schottenheimer still has Super Bowl hopes for his Cowboys, he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I still think we can win a Super Bowl,” he said. “It’s not going to change. I mean, we’ve got the right type of guys. We’ve got good players.”

Although the Cowboys' Week 1 loss made Jones uneasy, he's not giving up on Schottenheimer and his squad.

“It just makes me sick that he didn’t win this game,” Jones said. “I know what it meant to him. We were all riding with him. We all feel it. He had them ready to play. He was right. He saved up a few things, but he did have them really ready to play. I just can’t say enough about this effort. I give Brian — and I give his staff — all the credit in the world. … I am encouraged.”

The Cowboys will host the Giants in Week 2.