How the Dallas Cowboys line up against the NFC’s best for the 2025 season may depend on a good draft. And the roster will need to be managed carefully. Meanwhile, Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones revealed contract talks with a star free agent coming off a career-best season.

Jones said the Cowboys have begun negotiations with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, according to dallasnews.com.

“We have had negotiations with Osa,” Jones said. “I just think Osa is a really good football player. He’s an important piece.”

The 26-year-old Odighizuwa totaled 4.5 sacks in 2024. He posted an overall grade of 68.1, according to Pro Football Focus. But his pass-rush grade of 78.5 ranked No. 11 in the NFL.

Cowboys don’t want to lose DT Osa Odighizuwa

It could come down to the Cowboys using the franchise or transition tag on Odighizuwa. But the organization has been reluctant to do that in recent years and allowed players to go into free agency. The numbers for Odighizuwa would be $23.4 million for the franchise tag or $18.9 million for the transition tag. The latter would give Dallas the right of first refusal if the defensive tackle got an offer from another team.

“It’s a tool,” said Jones of the transition tag. “It’s something we haven’t ruled out using. We’ll just see how this week goes and how our visits go.”

Odighizuwa has leverage with the team. The hire of Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator means the Cowboys need a player with chops as a 3-technique defensive tackle. Eberflus discussed the importance of it during his coaching tenure with the Bears, according to nbcchicago.com.

“We call it the engine that makes everything go,” Eberflus said. “Because in the running game, you can’t run at the three and you can’t run away from him. So it’s hard to really dictate where you’re going to run the ball, number one. And it creates a lot of free lanes for your linebackers to run through in the run game.

“But in the pass game, a lot of times when you have two of them, you have a three-technique. And you have a defensive end opposite of him. It’s hard to move your line that way. He creates a lot of one-on-ones, and he's typically overmatched on a guard. Typically your best offensive linemen are on the outside and if you have your best player on the inside, that's certainly an advantage for you.”