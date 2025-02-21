The Dallas Cowboys will have to move forward without Zack Martin, and he will be spared from the new offensive coordinator’s “violence” approach. Meanwhile, here is the Cowboys’ three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with trades, according the Pro Football Network simulator.

Dallas is coming off a 7-10 season where injuries hit hard and the team missed the playoffs. The Cowboys had entered the 2024 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, in this version of the draft simulator, the Cowboys came up with some good pieces that should make first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s job a little easier.

Cowboys get Missouri’s Luther Burden at No. 12

Stacked with CeeDee Lamb, Burden should thrive under the direction of quartrerback Dak Prescott.

“Luther Burden III stands out as one of the most physically gifted receivers in his class,” PFN wrote. “At 5'11” and 210 pounds, he’s a dynamic inside threat who thrives with the ball in his hands. Missouri has leveraged his playmaking ability through quick slants, screens, and creative schemes. But he’s also shown the downfield route-running skills to rank among the top WRs. With shades of Anquan Boldin in his game, Burden projects as an immediate NFL impact player. Even from the slot, he has the tools to dominate as a WR1 from Day 1.”

This would be a great pick for the Cowboys. If they can solve their offensive line issues, the offense could once again be among the NFL’s best. Any kind of a threat on the other side with Lamb makes the Cowboys’ passing game a nightmare to defend.

Brian Schottenheimer has big plans for offense

And if Schottenheimer’s plan succeeds, the Cowboys might win quite a few games. He said the plan is to confuse the defense, according to dallascowboys.com.

“We're going to do a great job of marrying our runs and our passes and make those look the same,” said Schottenheimer. “I'm proud to say at two different times in my career as a coordinator, we led the league in rushing, and they go hand in hand. The running game and the action pass game go hand in hand.”

And tempo is part of the process as well.

“I would say there's [also] a tempo element that we're excited to mix in that our players have all shown an affinity for,” said Schottenheimer. “Let me expand on that a little bit. Why do players like tempo? Well, they like tempo because it allows them to play free.

“You guys have heard some of the play calls — Dak could rattle off four or five of them right now, and they're pretty long. So when you go fast and you're playing on the ball off these guys, it's a little bit more like pickup basketball.”

Cowboys add Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins in Round 2

Once again, the Cowboys strike the right tone with this pick. Judkins would fit nicely into an explosive offense.

“(Judkins) excels with an explosive first step and a thunderous running style that punishes defenders and forces missed tackles,” PFN wrote. “Though his vision isn't elite, his patient approach and power make him a consistent threat. Judkins’ dense frame (5-foot-11 and 210 pounds) enables him to churn out yards after contact, showcasing a physical edge.”

This is what the Cowboys need to complement their passing game. They need a strong inside runner that forces the defense to respect the ground game. That opens play-action passing, where Lamb can crush a defense.

Cowboys’ owner and GM Jerry Jones believes in a strong running game, according to nfl.com.

“When we have an effective running game, you're going to see an offense that's probably the talk of the NFL,” Jones said early last season. “Because that is the barometer, you've got to run the ball. That's as common as you've got to turn the lights on if you're playing a night game. You've got to run the ball, you've got to be effective in the running game.

“When we start being effective in the running game and complement the passing, it'll let us have the ball more on the offensive side of the ball, and we'll be able to keep the defense off the field, which is always a winning formula.”

UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger goes in Round 3

This one works well is Schwesinger pans out. The Cowboys must be much better against the run, and Schwesinger is a “dynamic linebacker known for his high football IQ and relentless playing style,” PFN wrote.

“He combines impressive lateral agility with a quick first step, enabling him to navigate through traffic and make plays sideline to sideline effectively. His instincts shine in both run defense and pass coverage, as he excels at reading plays, maintaining proper positioning, and disrupting passing lanes.”

While there are some questions about Schwesinger’s tackling, this looks like a strong third-round pick.

Overall, the PFN simulator gets an A for delivering what the Cowboys need with their early selections.