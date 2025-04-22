The Dallas Cowboys are currently looking for ways to bolster their roster, including most notably with the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway on Thursday. Despite this, the Cowboys are still scouring the market for remaining free agents, and recently, a familiar face stopped by the team's headquarters in Frisco.

“Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore just walked by at The Star in Frisco during the #Cowboys pre-draft process,” reported Joseph Hoyt of DLLS Cowboys on X.

Later, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke on Gilmore's appearance.

“We’re always looking to make our roster better. … In general, our player acquisition is year round,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Gilmore of course played one season for the Cowboys in 2023-24 and helped anchor one of the best defenses in the NFL that year. Unfortunately for Dallas, that did not translate to the playoffs, as the Cowboys were eviscerated by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round in front of their home fans.

The following offseason, Gilmore signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he once again helped lead a great defensive unit that collapsed in the first round of the playoffs.

An interesting decision for the Cowboys

At age 34, Gilmore isn't quite the player he was during his prime years as a perennial Pro Bowler, but he still has elite ball-hawking skills and veteran leadership ability that could certainly help out a Cowboys team sorely lacking in both areas.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' brass will have some interesting decisions to make during the upcoming NFL Draft. Dallas has several areas of need on their roster, including at wide receiver, where they didn't provide much help to superstar CeeDee Lamb during the 2024-25 season.

Overall, signing Gilmore probably wouldn't be a franchise-altering move for the Cowboys, but if they were able to get him on a team-friendly deal, it could certainly improve their outlook for the 2025-26 season.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to begin on Thursday evening from Green Bay.