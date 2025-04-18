With the NFL Draft on the horizon, it's not entirely clear what the Dallas Cowboys will do. However, many speculate that the team will select a running back at some point with all eyes on former Boise State star Ahston Jeanty. However, the latest draft prediction for Dallas has the team selecting a different running back altogether.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Cowboys skipping running back in the first round and choosing former Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson in round two. Reuter has the Cowboys taking Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round while Jeanty goes to the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall.

Henderson played four seasons for the Buckeyes, where he was rather productive throughout most of his collegiate career. In the 2024 season, the 22-year-old running back helped Ohio State win the national championship. He ended the campaign with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns off 144 attempts. Henderson led the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards per attempt with 7.1 yards per carry.

That's production the Cowboys could certainly use in the backfield. Dallas finished last season as the sixth-worst rushing team in the league, finishing with just 1,705 rushing yards. The backfield was led by Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys addressed the running back room in free agency. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones brought in former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams and former Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders. Both players signed one-year deals.

It was a bit of a disappointing season for the Cowboys, as the team finished with a 7-10 record. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that forced him to miss nine games. Additionally, the team just wasn't as competitive as they have been in previous years.

The Cowboys certainly hope to get back to playoff contention in 2025. Finding a legitimate starting running back would go a long way in helping the offense improve.