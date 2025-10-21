Trevon Diggs got an injury update on his concussion as the Dallas Cowboys get past Week 7 and look forward to Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Diggs suffered a concussion in his home ahead of the Cowboys' recent matchup against the Washington Commanders. It was significant enough to keep him out of the home contest, which Dallas secured the win in convincing fashion.

Unfortunately for the star defender, Diggs continues to be in concussion protocol, per reporter Clarence Hill Jr. He apparently saw the team's medical staff on Monday but hasn't fully recovered from the injury as he went back home.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is still in concussion protocol. He came in the see the medical staff on Monday and was sent home,” Hill wrote.

Prior to suffering the injury, Diggs took part in six games that included four starts. He made 18 tackles and one TFL throughout his time on the field so far this season.

What's next for Cowboys after Trevon Diggs update

It will take a bit more time for Trevon Diggs to make his return to the field while he recovers from the concussion.

In the meantime, the Cowboys continue to cruise on the offensive side of the ball. Dallas benefited from the return of star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed the last four weeks with a high ankle sprain. He didn't miss a step, torching the Commanders' defense as he helped the team coast to a 44-22 blowout victory.

Dallas has a 3-3-1 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NFC East Division standings. They only trail the Philadelphia Eagles while being above the Commanders and New York Giants. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at the 10th spot at the moment.

The Cowboys will continue preparation for their Week 8 matchup, being on the road. They face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET.