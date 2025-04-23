The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 12 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and it's still unclear what direction they could go with the selection.

Some believe America's Team will nab another weapon for Dak Prescott, which is much needed. There's also the chance the franchise drafts a defender. Ahead of this week's event, the Cowboys have been linked to a pair of Alabama stars — guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Via ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler:

“Yeah, Campbell has a projected range of anywhere from late top 10 to the late teens. “He's a top-10 player in the draft, without question,” an NFC executive said. “He's awesome. You just worry a little about the durability.” Mounting injuries at Alabama, including a shoulder injury that prompted labrum surgery this offseason, are on teams' files as something to consider. One team believed to be very high on Campbell is the Buccaneers (No. 19). Perhaps Tampa Bay serves as a de facto floor for him. One scout from a team in the late first round admitted, “I hope he falls, for our sake.”

“Booker, a bully of a guard, could help add some much-needed beef to the Cowboys' line. Having had Zack Martin retire this offseason, there's going to be a desire to fill the interior with a plug-and-play lineman.

Everyone will be clamoring for the Cowboys to take a running back or receiver. Let's go guard, though. That's how I see it,” Fowler and Graziano wrote.

The Cowboys are also linked to Ashton Jeanty, and he's already expressed an interest in playing for Dallas. He could be a game-changer at running back. The organization is reportedly interested in wide receivers Matthew Golden out of Texas and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan as well.

Dallas has options, but it remains to be seen if they will make the right choice.